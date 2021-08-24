Suriya trends on Twitter as he achieves THIS huge feat after Mahesh Babu and Dhanush

It is rare to find an actor loved and treated with utmost respect across South Indian cinema alike. One such actor is Suriya, he is the most popular and influential actor who enjoys a dedicated loyal fanbase although he predominantly working in the Tamil film industry. The actor has carved himself a handsome chunk of loyal fans in the Southern states, as well. Suriya is vividly remembered for his fantastic performances in the movies like Ghajini, Suriya S/o Krishnan, the Raktha Charitra series and Singam.

Suriya is also one such actor who believes in his films do the talking than anything else, which is also the reason why fans love him. He is a very low-key actor, who likes to maintain his life private. Although Suriya is not an avid social media user, he has achieved a huge feat under his name. He became the third most followed South Indian actor with 7 million followers on Twitter. The first place is occupied by Tollywood's Superstar Mahesh Babu and the second place is by Tamil actor Dhanush.

It is to be noted that Suriya is not an avid social media user and only uses the platforms for professional purposes, to update fans about his movies and convey festive wishes. Nevertheless, fans are calling it a big win and are celebrating by trending Twitter with #SURIYAismTwitterIs7MStronger.

Maintains His Twitter Account For : - Promotes Industry Movies

- Raises Question Against Social Evilness

- Generate Awareness

- Spreads Love

- Selflessly Help Society.#SURIYAismTwitterIs7MStronger@Suriya_offl | #JaiBhim | #VaadiVaasal #EtharkkumThunindhavan | pic.twitter.com/QWvIBBeYT1 — Nithi (@i_nithinraj) August 24, 2021

@Suriya_offl Anna Twitter Account Reaches Massive 7M Followers Fastest in South India #SURIYAismTwitterIs7MStronger pic.twitter.com/AMCyDyVGEr — Suriya Fan (@Sreerag_Offl) August 24, 2021

Suriya is currently all over the news for winning the Best Actor Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for his popularly acclaimed film Soorarai Pottru, which also bagged with the Best Film Award. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie is loosely based on the biography of Capt. Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan.