Suriya to undergo bull training for Vaadivaasal before resuming shoot

Kollywood star Suriya is one of the most popular actors in South India. The actor has a huge fanbase in the Southern states as well, owing to his impeccable acting skills and frequently dubbed movies. He is all set to entertain the audiences with his upcoming Tamil movie titled Vaadivaasal, which is based on the popular sport bullfight.

According to the latest reports, Suriya will be learning bullfight before beginning shoot. Suriya will be spending a month training with a bull in order to do justice to the character he is playing. Therefore, the equation between him and the bull will appear true to the fans.

Vaadivaasal is written and directed by Vetri Maaran of Asuran (2019) fame. The movie is said to be set around the Tamil sport of Jallikattu. Suriya is said to be playing a dual role as a father and son, while the female lead and other casts of the film are yet to be revealed. Music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar. Velraj is the cinematographer. The movie is produced by Kalaipuli Thanu under his banner V Creations.

Suriya was last seen in the movie Aakasam Nee Haddura, for which he won Best Actor and Best Film at IFFM 2021. He is also enjoying the success of his Netflix anthology web series Navarasa created by Mani Ratnam and Gautham Menon. Suriya is filming for the movie tentatively titled Jai Bhim, written and directed by Pandiraj.