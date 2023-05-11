Suriya undergoes a massive transformation for Kanguva; Actor flaunts his ripped physique in viral pic

Suriya will be seen next in an upcoming pan-world film titled Kanguva, directed by Siva. It's one of the most anticipated and expensive movies to date from the South. The actor is leaving no stone unturned for his warrior role in the periodic film and the latest pic is proof. A photo of the actor from the gym as he gears up for Kanguva is going viral on social media.

A pic of Suriya has currently taken the internet by fire. The actor is seen flaunting his bulked-up and ripped physique from the gym. According to reports, he is undergoing a massive physical transformation. And, in the photo, his biceps and traps are clearly visible. Fans are hailing his dedication to doing justice for every role.

Producer Rajsekar Pandian, Suriya's close confident, tweeted the picture of the star working out at a gym. He wrote, "Transformation in progress. #Kanguva."

Check out Suriya's viral pic here:



A few days ago, Suriya was shooting in Kodaikanal for Kanguva and a photo from the sets surfaced on social media. Amid the shoot, the actor spent time with his wife Jyothika, and family at the hill station. A picture of the couple posing with stunt choreographer Supreme Sundar and his family went viral. That photo also caught big attention as fans were quick enough to notice Suriya's physical transformation.



About Kanguva

The movie, which is touted to be an out-and-out period action drama, reportedly features Suriya in a double role, as a warrior from a different timeline, and a modern man. Popular Bollywood actress Disha Patani is making her Tamil debut with the film, which features a stellar star cast including Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, Anand Raj, Redin Kingsley, Ravi Raghavendra, and others in supporting roles. Kangavu is being bankrolled by Studio Green Films and UV Creations. The film which will be released in 2D and 3D versions is being shot by Vetri Palaniswamy and Devi Sri Prasad is handling the music department.

Kanguva will be released in 10 languages including Indian languages. The film is slated to hit theatres in early 2024.

