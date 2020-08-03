  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Suriya was the first choice to play as the lead actor in Gautham Menon’s THIS sensational film?

While we all have seen the actor-director duo’s magic, this news might disappoint many Suriya fans.
18711 reads Mumbai
Suriya was the first choice to play as the lead actor in Gautham Menon’s THIS sensational film?Suriya was the first choice to play as the lead actor in Gautham Menon’s THIS sensational film?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We all know that Gautham Vasudev Menon’s next directorial venture is Joshua Emai Pol Kaakha. The film has Varun and Raahei as the lead actors, while Krishna will be seen as the main antagonist. Now, in a new piece of news, it has been revealed that Suriya was the first choice of the director for the film. While we all have seen the actor-director duo’s magic, this news might disappoint many Suriya fans. Apparently, Suriya politely denied the role saying that his film Kaapan had a similar storyline.

According to The Times Of India, Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha has the lead actor playing a bodyguard of an influential person. Since Kaapan had Suriya playing the bodyguard of Indian Prime Minister’s son (played by Arya), he denied the offer. Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha’s shooting started in October 2019. After the makers completed nearly 50 % of the shooting, the lockdown was imposed, and the filming was brought to a halt. It is to be noted that GVM recently stated that he will be joining hands with Suriya after the lockdown for a musical love story.

Also Read: Gautham Vasudev Menon to team up with Suriya next? Find Out

Meanwhile, Suria has a lineup of films in his kitty. He will be next seen in Sudha K Pradas directorial Soorarai Pottru with Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady. The film will be released as soon as the lockdown is lifted. He also has Vetri Maaran’s next directorial venture Vaadivaasal in his kitty. Bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu, the makers released Suriya’s first look for the film on his birthday. After that, Suriya will join hands with Hari for the rural drama Aruvaa.

Credits :The Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement