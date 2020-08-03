Suriya was the first choice to play as the lead actor in Gautham Menon’s THIS sensational film?

While we all have seen the actor-director duo’s magic, this news might disappoint many Suriya fans.

We all know that Gautham Vasudev Menon’s next directorial venture is Joshua Emai Pol Kaakha. The film has Varun and Raahei as the lead actors, while Krishna will be seen as the main antagonist. Now, in a new piece of news, it has been revealed that Suriya was the first choice of the director for the film. While we all have seen the actor-director duo’s magic, this news might disappoint many Suriya fans. Apparently, Suriya politely denied the role saying that his film Kaapan had a similar storyline.

According to The Times Of India, Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha has the lead actor playing a bodyguard of an influential person. Since Kaapan had Suriya playing the bodyguard of Indian Prime Minister’s son (played by Arya), he denied the offer. Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha’s shooting started in October 2019. After the makers completed nearly 50 % of the shooting, the lockdown was imposed, and the filming was brought to a halt. It is to be noted that GVM recently stated that he will be joining hands with Suriya after the lockdown for a musical love story.

Meanwhile, Suria has a lineup of films in his kitty. He will be next seen in Sudha K Pradas directorial Soorarai Pottru with Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady. The film will be released as soon as the lockdown is lifted. He also has Vetri Maaran’s next directorial venture Vaadivaasal in his kitty. Bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu, the makers released Suriya’s first look for the film on his birthday. After that, Suriya will join hands with Hari for the rural drama Aruvaa.

