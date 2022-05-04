Suriya wraps up first schedule of Bala's film, to resume the next shoot in June; Deets inside

Actor Suriya has many lineups of projects currently, one of which is with acclaimed director Bala, tentatively titled Suriya 41, and is one of my anticipated films. While the cast and crew details of the film were announced recently, it is now reported that the shoot has begun and Suriya has already wrapped up the first schedule. He will commence shooting for the next schedule in June.

Co-producer of the film, Rajsekar Pandian has said that the shoot is progressing smoothly and efficiently. The actor and team have wrapped up the first schedule in Kanniyakumari for almost 35 days. The second schedule will commence in June for 15 days after receiving an extensive set.

Suriya 41 marks the collaboration between the actor-director duo after 20 years. The director had previously given him blockbuster films like Nandha (2001) and Pithamagan (2003).

The Soorarai Pottru actor is likely to play a double role in the film. While his one character will be a typical commoner, his other character is expected to be deaf and dumb. Another buzz around the venture claims that he might be playing a fisherman in the film.

Krithi Shetty has been roped in as the female lead of the film. According to reports Keerthy Suresh and Atharvaa have been roped in to play crucial parts in the flick. GV Prakash Kumar will be composing the music for Suriya 41.

