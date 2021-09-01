Suriya wraps up shoot for Pandiraj's 'Etharkkum Thuninthavan' amid pandemic

Suriya will be seen next in an upcoming film titled Etharkkum Thunindhavan, directed by Pandiraj. Suriya and his team Etharkkum Thunindhavan have resumed the shoot in July and moved at a brisk phase to wrap up the shoot. Today, the director announced that the entire shoot of the film has been wrapped up. He also thanked Suriya and the team for the hard work.

The director took to Twitter to share the happy news with his followers. The team was stationed in Karaikudi for the past 51 days for the film's shooting. Director Pandiraj took to Twitter on August 31 and wrote, "#EtharkkumThuninthavan #ET Completed 51 days long schedule today. Sun and rain couldn't stop our speed. what a hard working team. unbelievable effort. Thank u @Suriya_offl sir @sunpictures @RathnaveluDop sir and everybody (sic)."

#EtharkkumThuninthavan #ET

Completed 51 days long schedule today . Sun and rain couldn't stop our speed. what a hard working team . unbelievable effort. Thank u @Suriya_offl sir @sunpictures @RathnaveluDop sir and everybody — Pandiraj (@pandiraj_dir) August 31, 2021

The film has been shot in Chennai, Madurai, and Karaikudi and the current schedule is apparently happening in Karaikudi. On Suriya's birthday, the makers released three posters, which were received exceptionally well. The official release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady of the film. Actor Satyaraj will also be featured in a pivotal role. The film is produced by Sun Pictures.

Suriya has a handful of films in his kitty including a rural revenge drama titled Vaadivasal by critically acclaimed National Award winning director Vetrimaaran. He will soon commence shooting for the film as he wrapped the Etharkkum Thunindhavan shoot.