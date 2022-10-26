Suriya-Yash to the big M's of Mollywood: Blockbuster PICS of South celebs you shouldn't miss at any cost

South celebrities enjoy a massive fan following and that needs no introduction. Fans in the South, in particular, love their favourite performers and express it in the most unusual ways. They always remain in a frenzy and are ready to go to the craziest lengths to show their love and affection for the person they idolize, be it on social media or in real life. In the South, celeb fans not only have rivalries but also inevitable love. They love when two big superstars come together in one frame, on-screen or off-screen. These multistarrer photos always take the internet by storm, be it Yash and Prabhas or Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan. The internet is currently buzzing with a new photo of Suriya aka Rolex and Yash aka Rocky that has made everyone glued to the screens. Well, take a look at a few blockbuster photos of South celebs together in one frame.

Prabhas and Yash Salaar star Prabhas and KGF star Yash came together thrice for director Prashanth Neel. Yash attended the launch ceremony of Prabhas' Salaar and made fans go berserk. Another time, the superstars met for dinner in Mumbai and made all glued to the screens, and next time, they celebrated the director's birthday in Bangalore. The pics took the internet by storm

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan Legendary actors Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan in one frame is always a visual treat. Kamal Haasan addressed his long friendship with Rajinikanth and said there is no time or space for jealousy between them. Kamal Haasan said, "Cinema is a small family and there's no space and time for people to get jealous. Rajini and I knew it way back and that's the reason why we're still standing before you." Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have been friends for 40 years. The two have acted in 16 films together starting with the 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal, considered a breakthrough film for both.

Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Nani and Jr NTR In 2019, for SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya's wedding, who's who of Tollywood marked their presence and several pics went viral. One such pic was of Prabhas, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Nani, and Jr NTR posing like gentlemen in one frame and the fans were eager to see them together on the big screen. The photos showed the stars having a gala time while proving that they are best friends.SS Rajamouli is also the director who got two superstars like Jr NTR and Ram Charan, Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati for his blockbuster films RRR and Baahubali.

Mega family photos When it comes to blockbuster pics, how can we miss mega family photos right? For Chiranjeevi's birthday, the entire mega family megastars posed for a perfect portrait and we still can't get over it. One can see, the three brothers-Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, and Naga Babu sitting on the sofa while mega cousins Sai Dharam tej, Varun Tej Konidela, Ram Charan, and Vaishnav Tej are standing at the back like a strong pillar as they posed for a perfect family photo. Mega family sticks with each other through thick and thin and this pic is proof of it. Throwback to the time when the entire mega family welcomed Sai Dharam Tej after his bike accident like a true family. This million-dollar pic took the internet by storm as it is a visual delight to see such great actors of Tollywood together in one frame.