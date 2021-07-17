Suriya40: Makers to share the first look of the actor from Pandiraj's directorial on his birthday

The makers of Suriya40 took to social media and announced that the first look of the actor will be released on his 46th birthday, which is on July 23.

Suriya is one of the most popular actors of South Indian film industries. Despite predominantly working in Tamil cinema, the actor enjoys a huge following in the Telugu states as well. His movies are often dubbed into Telugu and released. Suriya has a bunch of movies lined up in his kitty, one of which is with director Pandiraj. This yet to be titled film is tentatively being referred to as Suriya40. This movie is one of the most awaited and anticipated movies in the South. While the fans are eagerly waiting for updates of the movie, today, the makers announced one such big update.

The makers of the film took to social media and announced that the first look of Suriya40 will be released on the actor’s birthday, which is on July 23. Fans have already welcomed their favorite star's birthday month and this special treat coming from Suriya40 made the celebrations double.

According to the reports, the team of Suriya40 has also resumed shooting. The shoot of the film, which was earlier put on hold due to the pandemic, has finally resumed. Suriya40 will see the actor and director come together for the third time after Pasanga 2 and Kadaikutty Singham. The film has been shot in Chennai, Madurai, and Karaikudi and the current schedule is apparently happening in Karaikudi. The film is produced by Sun Pictures.

