Suriya41: Krithi Shetty officially on board as the female lead opposite Suriya in Bala's directorial

Suriya's next with director Bala, tentatively titled #Suriya41 is one of the most anticipated films as the duo are collaborating with each other after 20 years. As the film went on floors today, the makers announced the cast and crew. The speculations turned out true, Krithi Shetty has been roped in as the female lead of the film. She will be paired up opposite Suriya.

The makers took to Twitter and officially announce the news as they welcomed Krithi Shetty on board as the female lead. "We are happy to welcome the gorgeous and talented @IamKrithiShetty onboard #Suriya41!. they wrote."

The shoot for the film has finally commenced today. The makers have assembled a village set in Kanyakumari. Some pictures from the sets have been dropped by fans on the internet as well. According to reports, Suriya is likely to play a double role in the film. While his one character will be a typical commoner, his other character is expected to be deaf and dumb.

The actor and director duo have collaborated for blockbuster films like Nandha (2001) and Pithamagan (2003). Further reports around the project suggest that Keerthy Suresh and Atharvaa have been roped in to play crucial parts in the flick. GV Prakash Kumar will be composing the music for Suriya41.

