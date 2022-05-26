Suriya41: Suriya dismisses rumours of Bala's film being shelved with BTS pic as he's excited for next schedule

Suriya and director Bala have come together after a decade for the upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya41. It's not just fans who are excited about this film but Suriya too. Recently, there were rumours that this much-anticipated film got shelved. However, seems like the rumours are just not true as the actor himself clarified with a tweet.

Suriya, who doesn't give much attention to rumours, for the first time has indirectly dismissed the ongoing reports about Suriya41 in style. The actor shared a BTS pic with director Bala and said that he is waiting to be back on sets. He has clearly put an end to all rumours that have been going on since the past two says about Suriya41.

Amid the rumours of the project being shelved, hero Suriya took time to brush them off by putting a tweet. Check out:

Rumours stated that creative differences broke out between Suriya and Bala and went to extreme levels for the project to be shelved. However, these rumours turned out to be baseless and can never be true as Suriya41 is extremely special to the actor as he is reuniting with the director who gave him a break in the industry.

This yet-to-be-titled marks the collaboration between the actor-director duo after 20 years. The director had previously given him blockbuster films like Nandha (2001) and Pithamagan (2003). Krithi Shetty has been roped in as the female lead of the film. According to reports Keerthy Suresh and Atharvaa have been roped in to play crucial parts in the flick. GV Prakash Kumar will be composing the music for Suriya 41.

The actor and team have wrapped up the first schedule in Kanniyakumari for almost 35 days. The second schedule will reportedly commence in June for 15 days after receiving an extensive set.

Also Read: Suriya wraps up first schedule of Bala's film, to resume the next shoot in June; Deets inside