Suriya42: Actor's first look from Siruthai Siva's directorial to unveil on September 9; Deets inside
While the film went on floors recently, now the makers of Suriya starrer announced a big update.
Suriya and filmmaker Siruthai Siva have joined hands for the first time for a project tentatively titled Suriya 42. While the film went on floors recently, now the makers announced a big update. The first look of Suriya from the film will be out on September 9 at 10 AM. Fans are super excited and have already begun trending the film on Twitter.
The mahurat pooja for Suriya and director Shiva's Suriya42 took place a few days ago. Tteam commenced the shoot for this much-awaited project. Sharing the news, the Jai Bhim star tweeted, "Shoot begins..! Need all your blessings..!!" In the picture posted by him, Suriya can be seen posing with the filmmaker and music composer Devi Sri Prasad as these three smile for the cameras.
The project is being written and directed by Siva. It's produced by UV Creations and KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green. Devi Sri Prasad will be scoring the film's music. The film also stars Yogi Babu. While Vetri looked after the cinematography, Richard Kevin has done the editing.
Suriya has a tight packed schedule as he has back-to-back films lined up. Suriya will also play the lead in Vetrimaaran's directorial Vaadivaasal. The story of the film has been derived from CS Chellapa's famous novel, Vaadi Vaasal. The actor has also joined hands with Bala for the movie named Vanangaan. The actor and director combo has previously delivered blockbusters like the 2001 flick Nandha and the 2003 drama Pithamagan.
Meanwhile, Suriya recently completed 25 years of his career in the film industry. The actor said he feels blessed and beautiful for his journey, whereas his younger brother Karthi also penned a heartfelt note to wish him.
