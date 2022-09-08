Suriya42: Actor's first look from Siruthai Siva's directorial to unveil on September 9; Deets inside

Suriya and filmmaker Siruthai Siva have joined hands for the first time for a project tentatively titled Suriya 42. While the film went on floors recently, now the makers announced a big update. The first look of Suriya from the film will be out on September 9 at 10 AM. Fans are super excited and have already begun trending the film on Twitter.

The mahurat pooja for Suriya and director Shiva's Suriya42 took place a few days ago. Tteam commenced the shoot for this much-awaited project. Sharing the news, the Jai Bhim star tweeted, "Shoot begins..! Need all your blessings..!!" In the picture posted by him, Suriya can be seen posing with the filmmaker and music composer Devi Sri Prasad as these three smile for the cameras.