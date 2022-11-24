Suriya42: Suriya will fly off to Sri Lanka to shoot for the upcoming schedule

Suriya is presently occupied with director Siva's next, tentatively called Suriya 42. The project which went on the floors in August this year has already created a massive buzz among movie buffs. The makers have already concluded the first schedule of the untitled dram in Goa and Chennai, and now, the newest buzz is that the team will be flying off to Sri Lanka to film the new schedule of the movie. The shooting will take place in the forest regions of the country.

According to the reports, a major portion of the Suriya42 will be completed in this 60-day schedule. It is further believed that the drama will have a 1000-year-old backstory. The portions involving the present day have already been filmed in Goa. The entire shooting for the film is likely to be wrapped up by March or April of 2023. Touted to be a periodic drama the project will see Bollywood actress Disha Patani as the leading lady.