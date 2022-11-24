Suriya42: Suriya will fly off to Sri Lanka to shoot for the upcoming schedule
Suriya and the team of his next drama, Suriya 42 will be travelling to Sri Lanka to shoot a new schedule of the film.
Suriya is presently occupied with director Siva's next, tentatively called Suriya 42. The project which went on the floors in August this year has already created a massive buzz among movie buffs. The makers have already concluded the first schedule of the untitled dram in Goa and Chennai, and now, the newest buzz is that the team will be flying off to Sri Lanka to film the new schedule of the movie. The shooting will take place in the forest regions of the country.
According to the reports, a major portion of the Suriya42 will be completed in this 60-day schedule. It is further believed that the drama will have a 1000-year-old backstory. The portions involving the present day have already been filmed in Goa. The entire shooting for the film is likely to be wrapped up by March or April of 2023. Touted to be a periodic drama the project will see Bollywood actress Disha Patani as the leading lady.
Team to go for recce
Meanwhile, Pinkvilla also informed earlier that the team will take off to lock appropriate locations for the film’s international schedule. A source close to the development revealed, “A large portion of Suriya 42 will be shot abroad, specifically in three countries. The international recce is planned for November. While they have already shortlisted two countries in Europe - Bulgaria, and Serbia, they are also doing recce at Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand and Fiji. Out of these six countries, they will finalize three, which will suit the narrative of Suriya 42 the best. These will be long schedules, and the team has already started prepping for it."
Financed by K. E. Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green, in collaboration with UV Creations, Suriya 42 will be released in two parts.
Also Read: Suriya's blockbuster film Soorarai Pottru clocks 2 years: Look at the interesting facts and accolades