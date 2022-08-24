Suriya42: Suriya's next with director Shiva goes on the floors; PHOTO

The mahurat pooja for Suriya and director Shiva's Suriya42 took place a few days ago. Today, the team has finally commenced the shoot for this much-awaited project. Sharing the news, the Jai Bhim star tweeted, "Shoot begins..! Need all your blessings..!!" In the picture posted by him, Suriya can be seen posing with the filmmaker and music composer Devi Sri Prasad as these three smile for the cameras. An extensive schedule of the movie will reportedly take place in Goa.

If the reports are to be believed, Baaghi actress Disha Patani will be making her Tamil debut with the film. She is likely to have come on board the venture as the leading lady opposite Suriya. Mahat, who is said to play a crucial role in the movie was also present at the mahurat pooja. The rest of the cast of the drama has not been unveiled as of now.

The script for Suriya42 has been penned by Siruthai Siva and Aadhi Narayana, while Madhan Karky has provided the dialogues. As Vetri is cranking the lens for the flick, Richard Kevin is responsible for the editing. While Stunt director Supreme Sundar will choreograph the action sequences for the movie, Milan is the art director.

Furthermore, Suriya will also play the lead in Vetrimaaran's directorial Vaadivaasal. The story of the film has been derived from CS Chellapa's famous novel, Vaadi Vaasal. Backed by Kalaipuli S Thanu, GV Prakash has rendered the tunes for the drama.

In addition to this, Suriya has also joined hands with Bala for the movie named Vanangaan. The actor and director combo has previously delivered blockbusters like the 2001 flick Nandha and the 2003 drama Pithamagan.

