Suriya43: Sudha Kongara, Jai Bhim actor’s next collab to go on floors in January

Suriya is undoubtedly one of the most prominent and busiest actors in the country. It was revealed earlier this year that the actor would be reuniting with Sudha Kongara in an upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya43.

The film, as soon as it was announced, generated much hype among fans, who were excited to see their favorite actor-director duo returning to screen again. In the latest update, it is being reported by industry tracker Amrutha Bharathi that the film is all set to commence filming in January, with the first schedule being shot at the Madurai American College.

What we know about Suriya43

The excitement surrounding Suriya43 is intensified as the actor’s last venture with Sudha Kongara was the 2021 film Soorarai Pottru, which raked in the National Awards for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Feature Film, Best Music Direction - Score, as well as Best Screenplay.

The filmmaker had revealed earlier this year that Suriya43 was a much more difficult film to make, especially as it is an original story and not a biopic. Additionally, it was revealed by the end of October that the film would feature an ensemble cast including Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Varma in prominent roles.

The music for the film will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar, marking his 100th film. He had also composed the music for the 2021 film. As per reports, Suriya would be playing the role of a college student in the upcoming film, and would have a political angle to it as well. The film has been bankrolled by Suriya and Jyothika under their home banner 2D Entertainment

Suriya on the workfront

Suriya will next be seen in Siva’s upcoming period action film, titled Kanguva. The film features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, and more in prominent roles.

Recently, the actor suffered a minor injury while shooting for the film. However, it is understood that he has recovered and would be joining the sets again shortly. It is also reported that Suriya would be portraying multiple roles in the film. Kanguva is expected to have its release early next year, and is said to be released in 38 different languages.

