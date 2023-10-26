Suriya43: Upcoming collaboration between Sudha Kongara and Jai Bhim actor to go on floors in December

Suriya is one of the most wanted, and hence one of the busiest actors in the country. Earlier this year, it was reported that the National Award-winning actor will be reuniting with the Soorarai Pottru director, Sudha Kongara, for an upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya43.

The news about their reunion created much hype among fans, especially because their previous venture was the highly successful 2020 film, Soorarai Pottru. In the latest update, it has been reported by Sun News that the film is all set to commence filming in December.

More about Suriya43

Suriya43 marks Sudha Kongara’s 7th film as a helmer and her second collaboration with Suriya. The film is bankrolled by the 7 am Arivu actor, and Jyothika, under the banner 2D Entertainment. The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, who was also a part of Soorarai Pottru. In fact, Suriya43 marks the 100th film to have GV Prakash as a music composer.

The makers of the film took to social media, where they shared a video to reveal that prominent actors Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, and Vijay Varma will be a part of the film as well. It was also reported recently that Suriya would be seen portraying the role of a college student in the film. Helmer Sudha Kongara even added that making this film would be more difficult than Soorarai Pottru, as Suriya43 is an original story.

Suriya on the work front

Suriya is currently finishing the filming of his upcoming period action drama film, Kanguva, which is helmed by Siva. The film features an ensemble cast including Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, and many more. The film is said to feature Suriya in multiple roles and is bankrolled by Studio Green in tandem with UV Creations.

It is also reported that Suriya will be reprising his role as Rolex, from Kamal Haasan’s 2022 film, Vikram, which was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is said that the film would be a standalone film, talking about the backstory of the character. However, official confirmation regarding this film is awaited.

