Suriya46: Mamitha Baiju recounts sweet gesture by co-star Suriya during shoot, says ‘It meant a lot to me’

Suriya and actress Mamitha Baiju are all set to star together in the upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya46. In a recent appearance, the actress recalled a sweet gesture by her co-star, which she said meant a lot to her.

Mamitha Baiju recalls co-star Suriya’s sweet gesture during Suriya46 shoot

Speaking at the JFW Awards event, Mamitha Baiju opened up about her experience working with Suriya. She said, “Suriya sir and I had such a great time shooting for Suriya46. He always has this special coffee, which is unbelievably good. I used to quietly ask his assistants what exactly he was drinking.”

“The moment he found out, he made sure I got the same coffee every single day until the shoot wrapped up. It was a small gesture from him, but it meant a lot to me,” she added.

For those unaware, Suriya46 is an upcoming romantic drama starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film is said to explore a love story between two individuals with a significant age gap.

With Raveena Tandon playing a pivotal role, the movie will also feature Radikaa Sarathkumar in a key role. Earlier, there were rumors that the film would be titled Vishwanathan and Sons; however, an official announcement is yet to be made.

While an official release date has not yet been announced, the film is expected to hit theaters in July or August 2026, after Karuppu releases on the big screen.

Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s work front

Suriya is awaiting the release of his next film, Karuppu. Directed by RJ Balaji, the upcoming fantasy actioner is said to follow the story of a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity and fights against the injustice faced by certain sections of society.

With Trisha Krishnan as the co-lead, the movie will also feature Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, and Sshivada in key roles. It is expected to be released in April this year.

Looking ahead, Suriya also has a film tentatively titled Suriya47 in his lineup. The action-comedy film will feature Nazriya Nazim as the co-lead, with Naslen playing a key role.

Meanwhile, Mamitha Baiju is awaiting the release of Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan. Additionally, she has films like Kara and Irandu Vaanam awaiting release and is currently filming Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, co-starring Nivin Pauly.

