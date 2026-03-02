Suriya46 titled Vishwanath & Sons: Suriya and Venky Atluri's wholesome family entertainer to arrive in July

Suriya's upcoming film Suriya46 had piqued the curiosity of fans. While some wanted to know the genre of the movie, many wanted to know its official title. Well, the makers have finally revealed that Suriya 46 is now Vishwanath & Sons. The star also dropped an intriguing poster of his family drama, which is set to release in July 2026.

Suriya46 titled Vishwanath & Sons

After keeping the fans guessing, actor Suriya finally revealed the title of his next film. The makers dropped a sweet poster, unveiling the star’s look from his upcoming family drama, Vishwanath & Sons. The makers also revealed that the “wholesome entertainer” will be served to the audience in July this year.

“Love with a difference, family with a purpose — we arrive in July as a wholesome entertainer,” they announced in the caption. Coming the poster, it features Suriya playing a responsible caretaker of a baby. With a wide smile on his face, he carefully hangs the child in a baby carrier, close to his heart.

Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath & Sons was earlier tentatively titled Suriya46. The movie also features Mamitha Baiju in a key role. While sharing her experience of working with the star, the actress spilled that she had a great time shooting for the upcoming family film.

At the JFW Awards event, Baiju further added that he always has this special coffee, which is unbelievably good. Hence, she secretly asked his assistants what exactly he was drinking. “The moment he found out, he made sure I got the same coffee every single day until the shoot wrapped up. It was a small gesture from him, but it meant a lot to me,” she added.

Apart from Suriya and Mamitha, the movie also features Raveena Tandon, marking her return to Tollywood with a pivotal role. They will be joined by veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar.

On the work front, Suriya’s action-drama film, Karuppu, is inching towards its big release. Directed by RJ Balaji, the mass entertainer also features Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy, and Yogi Babu.

