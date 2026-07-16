Suriya47 BTS: Suriya wraps up entire shoot for next film with Jithu Madhavan; Makers keep Naslen’s look under wraps

Suriya47, starring Suriya in the lead role and directed by Jithu Madhavan, has officially wrapped up filming. Marking the occasion, the makers unveiled a short behind-the-scenes glimpse, with more updates expected to follow soon.

Suriya wraps up shoot for his film Suriya47

In a 37-second behind-the-scenes video, the Suriya47 team shared moments from the film's set featuring Suriya and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh. Naslen also appeared in the glimpse, although the makers kept his look largely under wraps, possibly to avoid revealing his new appearance.

The video also offered a preview of the film's background theme, with composer Sushin Shyam introducing a track titled "I am The One."

Here’s the glimpse:

Suriya47 is an upcoming action comedy that reportedly features Suriya as a quirky police officer leading a team of equally eccentric individuals. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they are assigned a new mission. Alongside Naslen in a pivotal role, the film also stars Nazriya Nazim Fahadh as the female lead.

The film was initially expected to release later this year. However, recent reports suggest it may instead arrive during Pongal 2027, although the makers have yet to officially confirm the release window. Reports circulating online also suggest that the film could be titled Scene, but there has been no official confirmation.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya was last seen in the lead role in Karuppu. Directed by RJ Balaji, the fantasy action drama also stars Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natarajan Subramaniam, Swasika, and Sshivada in key roles. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Looking ahead, the actor is set to headline Vishwanath and Sons , directed by Venky Atluri. Co-starring Mamitha Baiju, the film is scheduled to release on August 14, 2026. Apart from the lead pair, the cast also includes Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles.

Suriya has also announced his 48th film with director TJ Gnanavel. The upcoming project will be produced by Hombale Films and will feature Kayadu Lohar as the female lead.

ALSO READ: DC New Release Date: With Jana Nayagan hitting big screens, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film postpones to August 7