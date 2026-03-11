Suriya47: Is Suriya’s action movie with Jithu Madhavan set to have Silambarasan in a cameo role? Here’s what we know

Suriya is currently working on his upcoming movie, tentatively titled Suriya47, directed by Jithu Madhavan. Now, it appears that the film might feature a cameo by Silambarasan TR, with a possible sequel also being planned.

Is Silambarasan TR playing a cameo in Suriya’s cop actioner?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Silambarasan TR is being considered for a cameo appearance in Suriya47. The upcoming movie is expected to have a sequel, with the second installment likely to feature two lead actors, with STR being considered as one of them. However, this remains a report and has not been officially confirmed by the makers.

For those unaware, Suriya had earlier announced his collaboration with Jithu Madhavan for the tentatively titled Suriya47. The upcoming action-comedy is said to feature the actor as an eccentric police officer who leads a team similar to himself. Their lives are turned upside down when they are assigned a serious case.

The film has Nazriya Nazim Fahadh as the female co-lead, and she recently joined the shoot. Apart from Nazriya, the movie also features Naslen in a pivotal role.

Suriya and Simbu’s work front

Suriya is next set to appear in the lead role in Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji. The fantasy action film stars Trisha Krishnan as the co-lead and is said to revolve around a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity and fights against injustice.

Apart from the leads, the film is expected to feature Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, and Anagha Maaya Ravi in key roles. While an official release date has not yet been announced, director RJ Balaji recently stated that the film has entered its final stages of post-production, with the release date likely to be confirmed in the coming days. He also dismissed earlier reports suggesting an April release.

Looking ahead, Suriya also has another project titled Viswanath and Sons, directed by Venky Atluri, who previously helmed Lucky Baskhar. The film is expected to be a family drama entertainer starring Mamitha Baiju and Raveena Tandon as co-leads. It is reportedly slated for release in July 2026, following Karuppu.

On the other hand, Simbu is currently working with director Vetrimaaran on the gangster action film Arasan. He will later join hands with director Ashwath Marimuthu for a fantasy romantic action movie.

