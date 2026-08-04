Suriya47: Suriya confirms triple release in 2026 as Jithu Madhavan directorial likely to hit big screens by year-end

Suriya is all geared up to hit the big screens soon with his upcoming movie Vishwanathan & Sons, slated for release on August 14, 2026. Now, it appears the actor himself has confirmed that 2026 will be a triple-release year for him, with Suriya47 eyeing a release by the end of the year.

Suriya confirms Suriya47 to release by the end of 2026

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India recently, Suriya confirmed that filming for Suriya47 has been completed and that the team is planning to release the film by the end of this year.

Suriya47 is an upcoming action-comedy that reportedly features Suriya as a quirky police officer leading a team of equally eccentric individuals. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they are assigned a new mission. Alongside Nazriya Nazim Fahadh in a co-lead role, the film also stars Naslen.

The makers recently unveiled a behind-the-scenes video from the sets, confirming that the film has officially wrapped production.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya was last seen in Karuppu. Directed by RJ Balaji, the fantasy action drama featured the Ghajini actor as the guardian deity Karuppusamy, who manifests to protect those in need. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natarajan Subramaniam, Swasika, and Sshivada in key roles. It is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Looking ahead, the actor will next headline Vishwanathan & Sons , directed by Venky Atluri. The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a disciplined international pistol-shooting champion in his 40s attempting a career comeback, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he falls for a spirited young woman in her 20s named Maddy.

Co-starring Mamitha Baiju, the film is scheduled to release on August 14, 2026. Apart from the lead pair, the cast also includes Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles.

Suriya has also announced his 48th film with director TJ Gnanavel, marking their second collaboration after Jai Bhim. The upcoming project will be produced by Hombale Films and will feature Kayadu Lohar as the female lead. Reportedly, the team has already begun production and has apparently wrapped up the first schedule.

ALSO READ: Suriya opens up on delay during Karuppu release, thanks Jyothika for helping: ‘It was lot financial burden on me’