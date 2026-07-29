Suriya47: Suriya’s action film with Jithu Madhavan to hit big screens on Diwali 2026? Here’s what we know

Suriya recently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film, Suriya47, directed by Jithu Madhavan. Now, reports suggest that the film could be eyeing a theatrical release this Diwali.

Suriya47 to release in theaters for Diwali?

According to industry trackers AB George and Ramesh Bala, Suriya47 is reportedly targeting a theatrical release during Diwali 2026. If the reports prove accurate, it will mark Suriya's third consecutive theatrical release after Karuppu and the upcoming Vishwanath and Sons.

However, this remains unconfirmed, as the makers have not made any official announcement. Interestingly, Silambarasan TR's Arasan , directed by Vetrimaaran, is also expected to arrive in theaters during the Diwali festive season.

Suriya47 is an upcoming action-comedy that reportedly features Suriya as a quirky police officer leading a team of equally eccentric individuals. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they are assigned a new mission. Alongside Naslen in a pivotal role, the film also stars Nazriya Nazim Fahadh as the female lead.

The makers recently unveiled a behind-the-scenes video from the sets, confirming that the film has officially wrapped production.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya was last seen in Karuppu. Directed by RJ Balaji, the fantasy action drama also stars Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natarajan Subramaniam, Swasika, and Sshivada in key roles. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Looking ahead, the actor will next headline Vishwanath and Sons, directed by Venky Atluri. Co-starring Mamitha Baiju, the film is scheduled to release on August 14, 2026. Apart from the lead pair, the cast also includes Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles.

The makers recently unveiled the film's second single, The Wedding Song. Composed by GV Prakash, the track has been sung by Suriya.

Suriya has also announced his 48th film with director TJ Gnanavel, marking their second collaboration after Jai Bhim. The upcoming project will be produced by Hombale Films and will feature Kayadu Lohar as the female lead. Reportedly, the team has already begun production.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and is based on publicly available sources and third party statements.

The views, events, and details mentioned are not verified by the subjects themselves and may be subject to change. This article does not intend to infringe on anyone's privacy or misrepresent facts. This content should be treated as editorial commentary rather than verified fact, and readers are advised to independently verify any information before relying on it.

Pinkvilla assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the content.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun receives flak for his ‘stalking’ remark to fans in Hyderabad, netizens say ‘Did he even consider the influence…’