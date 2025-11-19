Suriya47: Suriya’s cop actioner with Nazriya Nazim and Aavesham’s Jithu Madhavan to go on floors from December 2025?

Suriya is reportedly all set to join hands with Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan for a cop action movie. The film will go into production in December 2025.

Suriya to kick-start cop action film with Jithu Madhavan soon?

According to online reports, Suriya is expected to begin shooting for the tentatively titled Suriya47 on December 8, 2025. The filming is likely to begin in Kerala, with the team later moving on to other locations. However, this is still speculative, and an official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

As per early speculations, the upcoming movie will be an action entertainer, with the Retro actor donning the avatar of a police officer after eight years. He last played a cop in Singam 3 (2017).

While more details about the movie are still under wraps, it has been rumored that Nazriya Nazim Fahadh will play the female lead. Interestingly, the actors were previously expected to share the screen in Sudha Kongara's Puranaanooru, which was eventually shelved.

Additionally, there are also rumors that Fahadh Faasil and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra fame Naslen might play pivotal roles. Moreover, musician Sushin Shyam has also been reported of composing the movie’s tracks, marking his debut in Tamil cinema.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya is next set to appear in the action entertainer Karuppu. Directed by RJB (RJ Balaji), the upcoming film is expected to feature the actor as Saravanan, a lawyer who fights against social injustice.

As evil forces threaten a local Karuppuswamy temple, the deity possesses Saravanan to fight against the wrongdoers, taking it upon himself to deliver justice to the oppressed.

Along with the 24 actor, the film stars Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu, and several others in key roles.

The movie's musical tracks and background score are composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The makers earlier released the first single titled “God Mode,” and the second single is expected to be released soon.

Karuppu is yet to finalize a release date, though speculation suggests it may arrive by late January 2026.

Looking ahead, Suriya also has a film with director Venky Atluri, tentatively titled Suriya46, in his lineup. The upcoming venture features Raveena Tandon and Mamitha Baiju in pivotal roles.

