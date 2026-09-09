Suriya47 Titled Scene: Suriya turns into quirky cop after years for an action comedy with Aavesham director

Suriya has already hit the big screens in 2026 with two releases, namely Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons. Now, the actor is set to complete his hat-trick of releases with the action-comedy flick Scene, slated to release on November 6, 2026, coinciding with Diwali this year.

Suriya47 is officially Scene

In the title teaser, which runs for 1 minute and 20 seconds, Suriya is introduced as DSP Inbaraj, an erratic and quirky cop. While he is adept at capturing convicts, the character is an unconventional official who is unable to follow rules and pays little attention to codes and ethics. With a fun nature and quirky personality, Scene seems to share a similar aesthetic with Jithu Madhavan’s previous release, Aavesham.

Watch the title teaser here:

The movie’s musical tracks and score are composed by Sushin Shyam, with the title teaser offering a punchy theme that fits the narrative. Apart from Suriya, the glimpse features actor-director Lal in a supporting role, while one character remains faceless, most likely indicating Naslen.

Apart from the lead actor, Scene features Nazriya Nazim Fahadh as the co-lead.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya was last seen in a lead role in the romantic drama Vishwanath & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri. Co-starring Mamitha Baiju, the film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a successful industrialist who avoids marriage and embraces an independent life. After becoming a father through surrogacy, he meets Maddy, a spirited medical student who gradually grows close to his family and develops feelings for him.

Despite their age difference, Maddy and Sanjay form an unexpected bond, but they do not end up together. Years later, after completing her education, Maddy reconnects with Sanjay and the child, leaving their future together open to interpretation.

Apart from the lead duo, the film features Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Sunil Reddy, Harika, Nassar, Rajiv Menon, and others in key roles. It is slated to stream on Netflix.

Following Suriya47, the actor will appear in the lead role in the tentatively titled SuriyaXHombale (Suriya48), directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Hombale Films. The movie also features Kayadu Lohar and Yogi Babu in key roles.

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