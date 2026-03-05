Suriya47 Update: Nazriya Nazim Fahadh joins Suriya starrer cop action film directed by Jithu Madhavan

Suriya47, starring Suriya in the lead role, was earlier launched by the makers with a pooja ceremony. As the actor was recently spotted shooting for the film, his co-lead, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, appears to have joined the shoot as well.

Nazriya Nazim Fahadh begins shoot for Suriya starrer Suriya47

In a recent Instagram story, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh shared a picture of gifts presented to her by the film’s team. The post featured several tokens with the actress’ image on them, welcoming her to the project.

Here’s the post:

For those unaware, Suriya had earlier announced his collaboration with Jithu Madhavan for the tentatively titled Suriya47. The upcoming action-comedy is said to feature the actor as an eccentric police officer who leads a team similar to himself, only for their lives to be turned upside down when they are assigned a serious case.

Previously, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh was expected to work with Suriya in the film Puranaanooru. However, after the project was shelved, the actors have now reunited for the Jithu Madhavan directorial.

Apart from Nazriya, the movie also features Naslen in a pivotal role. During a recent appearance at an airport, director Jithu Madhavan revealed that the film will be a “proper Tamil film.”

Suriya’s work front

Suriya is next set to appear in the lead role in Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji. The fantasy action film stars Trisha Krishnan as the co-lead and is said to revolve around a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity and fights against injustice.

Apart from the leads, the film is expected to feature Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, and Anagha Maya Ravi in key roles. While an official release date has not yet been announced, the film is expected to hit theaters in April 2026.

Looking ahead, Suriya also has another project titled Viswanath and Sons, directed by Venky Atluri, who previously helmed Lucky Baskhar. The film is expected to be a family drama entertainer starring Mamitha Baiju and Raveena Tandon as co-leads. It is reportedly slated for release in July 2026, following Karuppu.

