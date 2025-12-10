Suriya47’s budget breakdown: Is Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan's comedy actioner made with Rs. 22,00,00,000?

Suriya recently announced his next movie, tentatively titled Suriya47, with Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan. As the film has begun shooting after a pooja ceremony, reports suggest that it will be made on a budget of Rs. 22 crore.

Suriya’s next with Jithu Madhavan to be made on Rs. 22 crore?

According to online reports, Suriya47 is being made on a Rs. 22 crore budget, excluding the remuneration of Suriya, who is also producing the film. However, this information is only speculative for now and has not been confirmed by the makers.

Although the film is still in the early stages of production, reports indicate that the project has already closed deals for its digital, music, and overseas rights for Rs 75 to Rs 80 crore. Apparently, Netflix has acquired the OTT rights for a base price of Rs. 23 crore, with an additional Rs. 10 crore likely to be added depending on its theatrical performance.

Suriya47 to be a quirky action comedy flick?

As per the same report, the Suriya-starrer is expected to be a cop action-comedy. This marks the actor's return to a police officer role after Singam 3 in 2017. Similar to Jithu Madhavan's previous film, Suriya47 is expected to have a quirky and comical narrative, reminiscent of Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham.

The tentatively titled project features Nazriya Nazim Fahadh as the female lead, along with actors Naslen, John Vijay, Anandraj, and others in key roles. The film will also have Manjummel Boys composer Sushin Shyam handling the soundtrack and background score, marking his debut in Tamil cinema.

The upcoming film is being bankrolled by Suriya under the banner of his new production company, Zhagaram Studios.

Suriya’s upcoming releases

Suriya will next appear in the fantasy action entertainer Karuppu. Directed by RJB (RJ Balaji), the film is said to follow the story of a lawyer who becomes possessed by the deity Karuppu to deliver justice.

With Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, the movie also stars Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, and several others in important roles. Sai Abhyankkar serves as the music composer.

Additionally, the actor has Suriya46 in the pipeline, directed by Lucky Baskhar filmmaker Venky Atluri. Alongside the Soorarai Pottru actor, the film features Raveena Tandon and Mamitha Baiju in key roles.

