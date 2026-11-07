Suriya48: Suriya starrer with director TJ Gnanavel to be released on May 1, 2027? Here’s what we know

Suriya48, aka SuriyaXHombale, is the upcoming project starring Suriya, marking his reunion with director TJ Gnanavel after Jai Bhim. Now, reports suggest that the movie might arrive in theatres in the summer of 2027.

Suriya48: Suriya’s next film with TJ Gnanavel to release on May 1, 2027?

According to Valai Pechu and Movies Singapore, Suriya48 , aka SuriyaXHombale, is likely to release in theatres on May 1, 2027. Following the Diwali celebrations, the team is expected to begin another shooting schedule in Japan. However, this remains a report for now, and no official confirmation has been made yet.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film features Paradise actress Kayadu Lohar as the female lead. Following Karuppu, composer Sai Abhyankkar reunites with Suriya for this project, while SR Kathir and Philomin Raj handle the cinematography and editing, respectively.

Reports suggest that the film may be inspired by the real-life story of the Rs 5 Doctor. However, the makers have not officially confirmed these speculations.

The movie marks the second collaboration between the actor and director after Jai Bhim. Released directly on OTT in 2021, the film follows a man who uses the system to help a pregnant woman seeking answers about her husband's whereabouts after he is wrongfully punished.

Apart from Suriya, the film features Lijomol Jose, Manikandan, Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Guru Somasundaram and others in key roles. It is available to stream on Prime Video.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya was recently seen in the lead role in Scene , directed by Jithu Madhavan. The film follows Inbaraj Pandian, a brilliant officer who is desperate to quit his job. His routine is disrupted when a series of mysterious incidents mirrors the methods of a notorious individual he had previously apprehended. Convinced that someone is imitating the earlier incidents, Inbaraj begins his search, only to discover that the person behind them knows about his own physical limitations.

As the incidents continue, he takes matters into his own hands and assembles an unconventional team, including his house help Maya, to track down the mastermind, Easwaran, a cold-blooded and calculating individual. What follows is a dark comedy centred on a cat-and-mouse game that culminates in a tense confrontation.

Apart from Suriya , the film features Naslen and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh in prominent roles, with Tovino Thomas and Jyotika making cameo appearances.

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