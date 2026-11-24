Suriya is basking in the success of his recent action-comedy film Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan. Meanwhile, the actor’s milestone 50th film, tentatively titled Suriya50, has become a major talking point. The latest reports suggest that the project could be a massive action entertainer helmed by DC director Arun Matheswaran.

Suriya50: Suriya to work with director Arun Matheswaran?

According to Valai Pechu, Suriya ’s potential 50th film could be directed by Arun Matheswaran, with the project reportedly progressing at a brisk pace in the pre-production stage. The film is expected to feature music by Anirudh Ravichander, with Arun reportedly requesting the composer to come on board after DC.

Staying true to Arun Matheswaran’s filmmaking style and previous projects, the film is said to be a completely action-packed and violent entertainer, reportedly belonging to the "Bl*od and Feast" genre. While further details are awaited, the ambitious project is also said to be backed by Sun Pictures.

However, these are only early reports, and no official confirmation has been made regarding the collaboration. Moreover, the report suggests that Suriya will collaborate with Mandaadi director Mathimaran only after completing this project.

Arun Matheswaran recently arrived in theaters with the action entertainer DC . The film marked the acting debut of Lokesh Kanagaraj, who stars alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya was last seen in a lead role in Scene . The film follows Inbaraj, a visually impaired officer who is forced to reopen an unresolved case and solve it with the assistance of a troublesome team. Besides Suriya and Nazriya, the film features Naslen, Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan, and others in pivotal roles.

Moreover, the film also has cameo appearances by Tovino Thomas and Jyotika.

The actor is currently shooting for his tentatively titled Suriya48, also known as Suriya x Hombale. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film reportedly revolves around a doctor and draws inspiration from a real-life incident. Kayadu Lohar and Yogi Babu are also part of the cast.

The team recently completed a shooting schedule in Japan, with the film expected to hit theaters in May 2027.

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