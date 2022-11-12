Suriya's blockbuster film Soorarai Pottru clocks 2 years: Look at the interesting facts and accolades

Suriya's blockbuster and acclaimed movie Soorarai Pottru has clocked two years of its release today. Two years ago, when the pandemic was still high in the nation, Suriya took a brave decision and released the film on the OTT platform and the rest is history. The film went on to break every record and became the biggest blockbuster hit of Indian cinema. This movie came as a breath of fresh air amid the pandemic and refreshed everyone with new energy and enthusiasm. Soorarai Pottru won the hearts of audiences for many things, be it for the dreams of a young man, matured love between Maara and Bommi, or dreams of opening a low-cost airline and a bakery. In some way, the movie connected to every audience somehow and left everyone to preach never to stop dreaming.

Well, today, on completing two years of Soorarai Pottru's release, take a look at a few interesting facts and prestigious awards of the film

Interesting facts about Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Suriya, who played the role of Maara, underwent a major physical transformation for the film. To look young, he lost almost 20 kgs and was on a strict diet of only eggs and cucumber for many days. He had lost significant weight to briefly appear as a rebellious army recruit.

Reports stated that the film was conceptualised a decade ago and that director Sudha Kongara went on to do some extensive research on it for over ten years. It was during the audio launch of Sudha Kongara’s Irudhi Suttru starring Madhavan and Ritika Singh that she met Suriya, who was one of the chief guests of the event and narrated the one-liner. It is said that Suriya was instantly impressed and gave his nod for the film.

The film was shot in over 60 different locations including the Hakimpet Air Force station, making it the first Tamil language film to be shot inside the premises.

Soorarai Pottru became the third highest-rated movie in the world after Shawshank and Godfather.

The film is based on a biopic of Gopinath Iyengar (founder of Indian Airlines Air Deccan). In reality, Gopinath Iyengar is a theist, who believes in god. But in the film, the lead character is portrayed as an atheist. Post-release of the film, in an interview, Iyengar expressed that although the film impressed him, the facts shown in the film are far away from reality. Accolades and prestigious awards Not just that, Soorarai Pottru also bagged top honours at the awards, including Best Film, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, and Best Background Score. This film was a huge gamble for Suriya on several counts. Suriya won his first-ever National Film Award for Best Actor at 68th National Film Awards. The film has already set a world record by becoming the third highest-rated movie on IMDb. It grabbed 3rd position with a rating of 9.1 after The Shawshank Redemption (1994) and The Godfather (1972). It was a proud moment when the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru was selected for Oscars 2021 under multiple categories. It emerged as the only Indian film amongst 366 films eligible for Best Picture in the Academy Awards. Unfortunately, on March 15, it was announced that the film missed out on getting a nomination and was officially out of the Oscars race. It also got selected as one among ten Indian films to be screened under the Best Foreign Film category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.