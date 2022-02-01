Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan gets an official release date; Details Inside

After much speculations, if the film will release on OTT or in cinemas, the makers of Suriya starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan have made an official announcement on the same. Etharkkum Thunindhavan is releasing on March 10 in theatres. Directed by Pandiraj, the much-awaited film is finally set to hit the screens.

For the unversed, Etharkkum Thunindhavan was officially announced on the eve of Suriya's birthday in July 2021. The title of the upcoming project refers to the 1976 film of the same name, that starred his father Sivakumar in the lead role. From Vishal’s Veeramae Vaagai Soodum to Ajith's Valimai and Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Kollywood biggies have rushed to grab release dates in February and March. The audience will be seeing big releases like RRR, Radhe Shyam, to Acharya and Bheemla Nayak taking over the box office for the next two to three months.

