Suriya's Etharkkum Thuninthavan to hit theatres in February on THIS date; Makers share a glimpse video
Suriya's next with director Pandiraj titled Etharkkum Thuninthavan is one of the most anticipated films. The makers announced the official release date of the film with a glimpse video, which shows Suriya in a celebration and dancing. Etharkkum Thuninthavan will release in theatres on February 3, 2022.
#EtharkkumThunindhavan is releasing on Feb 4th, 2022!@Suriya_offl @pandiraj_dir #Sathyaraj @immancomposer @RathnaveluDop #SaranyaPonvannan #MSBhaskar @priyankaamohan #Vinay @sooriofficial @AntonyLRuben @VijaytvpugazhO #ETOnFeb4th pic.twitter.com/hwuwEkX3Bm— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) November 19, 2021
