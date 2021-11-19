Suriya's Etharkkum Thuninthavan to hit theatres in February on THIS date; Makers share a glimpse video

Published on Nov 19, 2021
   
Suriya's next with director Pandiraj titled Etharkkum Thuninthavan is one of the most anticipated films. The makers announced the official release date of the film with a glimpse video, which shows Suriya in a celebration and dancing. Etharkkum Thuninthavan will release in theatres on February 3, 2022.

