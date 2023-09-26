Suriya’s eyes shine with happiness as he stands next to his mentor at alma mater - PICS

School and college days often constitute the most cherished and joyous phases of a person's life, and the celebrated actor Suriya is no exception. Beyond his illustrious career in acting, the Ghajini actor remains deeply connected to his educational roots, having completed his graduation at Loyola College in Chennai.

Suriya visits his alma mater and meets his mentor

This enduring bond was recently on display as the actor shared a heartfelt moment with his mentor, Prof. Dr. M. Robert, the Head of the Commerce Department (1995 batch) at Loyola College, via a series of captivating photographs posted on his Instagram handle.

In these images, Suriya's radiant and beaming countenance immediately catches the eye, leaving an indelible impression. The pictures themselves eloquently convey the sentiments articulated by the actor in his accompanying caption.

“Was thrilled to visit my mentor Prof. Dr. M. Robert, HOD of Commerce Department (1995 batch), Loyola College and take his blessings! Thank you for your prayer sir! #loyola #loyolite #mentor #blessings #loyolaalumni @loyolaalumniassociation”

The actor's palpable joy was mirrored by Prof. Dr. M. Robert, who was equally delighted to hold his former student, whose name has become synonymous with excellence, close to him.

This enduring tie to the actor’s alma mater indeed serves as a source of inspiration for all of us.

About Suriya’s educational background

The National award-winning actor completed his BCom from Loyola College, Chennai. Apart from being influential actors in the Tamil film industry both the star brothers possess robust academic backgrounds. Suriya’s brother Karthi is a Post Graduate from abroad in Industrial Engineering.

About Suriya’s achievements

Suriya is one of the biggest superstars in Tamil. Despite predominantly working in the Tamil industry, he is well known among Telugu and other language audiences too. And it's only because of his performance in films like Ghajini, Vaaranam Aayiram, Aayutha Ezhuthu, Singam, Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, and more. The acclaimed actor won a plethora of awards including the prestigious National Award for Best Actor in the movie Soorarai Pottru. In the movie, he portrayed the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam (Maara), an ambitious man from Madurai. Time and again the Vaaranam Aayiram actor boldly experimented with his looks and broke the conventional barrier with his versatility and acting prowess. His movies, Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru even made their way to the Oscars list.

Upcoming projects for the actor

Suriya is set to dazzle audiences once again with his forthcoming project, Kanguva, where he fearlessly embraces a challenging role as a warrior in a full-fledged period action spectacle. The movie also stars Disha Patani from MS Dhoni fame, Bobby Deol, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley and more. As per media reports, the actor is poised to take on a dual role, portraying both a warrior from a bygone era and a contemporary man. The initial sneak peek of Suriya's character unveiled as a special treat to his fans on his birthday, left everyone astounded by his remarkable metamorphosis for the film. This portrayal showcases him in an entirely novel and captivating persona, unlike anything seen before.

But there's more to the excitement surrounding Kanguva. Suriya is venturing into the global arena with this project, as the film is slated for release in a whopping ten languages, encompassing not just Indian languages but also several others. Kanguva will hit the theaters in the early 24.

