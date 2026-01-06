Suriya’s fantasy action film Karuppu to release in February 2026? Find out

Suriya is next set to appear in the lead role in the action fantasy film Karuppu, directed by RJB (RJ Balaji). As the film has been delayed since 2025, it now appears that it is finally set to get a release date this year.

Is Suriya’s Karuppu set to release in February 2026?

According to a report by Studio Flicks, the makers of Karuppu are planning to release the film in February 2026. Reportedly, the Retro actor is keen on releasing the film soon to ensure that his upcoming projects are spaced out smoothly.

It is also being reported that the actor’s film, tentatively titled Suriya46 and directed by Venky Atluri, is likely to release in May 2026, while his cop action comedy Suriya47 is eyeing an Ayudha Pooja release.

However, as of now, the makers have not made any official confirmation regarding Karuppu’s release date.

More about Karuppu

Karuppu is said to follow the story of a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity to fight against the injustice faced by certain sections of society. Directed by RJB (RJ Balaji), the film was initially slated for a Diwali release last year. However, due to pending post-production work, it was postponed without a confirmed release date.

Apart from Suriya, the movie also stars Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu, and several others in key roles. Additionally, RJB himself will be making a cameo appearance.

Suriya’s upcoming films

Looking ahead, Suriya will follow up his slate of releases with the tentatively titled Suriya46, directed by Venky Atluri. The upcoming project is touted to be an emotionally driven drama, with Mamitha Baiju and Raveena Tandon as the female leads. As per speculation, Dulquer Salmaan is likely to make a cameo appearance in the film.

Moreover, Suriya has also begun work on his cop action comedy, tentatively titled Suriya47. Directed by Aavesham fame Jithu Madhavan, the film will feature Nazriya Nazim Fahadh as the female lead, with Naslen of Lokah fame playing a pivotal role.

While more details about the project are yet to be revealed, the film will be bankrolled by Suriya himself under the banner of Zhagaram Studios. Additionally, it will mark the Tamil debut of music composer Sushin Shyam. The actor is also said to have recently wrapped up the promo shoot for the film in Kochi.

