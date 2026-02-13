Suriya’s father Sivakumar on how he initially was against son’s relationship with Jyotika: ‘I didn’t accept his love’

Suriya and his wife Jyotika’s love story has always made headlines, making them one of the most adored celebrity couples in cinema. Now, the Retro actor’s father, Sivakumar, has revealed how he was initially against his son’s relationship and how he eventually agreed to it because of Suriya’s adamant nature.

Suriya’s father Sivakumar on initial disagreement over son’s marriage with Jyotika

Speaking with Galatta, Suriya’s father, Sivakumar, revealed that he initially did not accept his son’s relationship with Jyotika. The former actor said, “Initially, I didn’t accept his love. However, he was very adamant and said that he would only live with her; otherwise, he would remain single for life. Then I thought about how, over the course of my career, I acted in around 150 films, and most of them had the concept of love marriages. So I finally agreed.”

Moreover, Sivakumar revealed that Suriya was a very shy person back in the day, and it was Radikaa Sarathkumar who persuaded him to go ahead and speak with Jyotika, which eventually blossomed into a relationship. The former actor even teased him, saying, “He was simply living on his own, and now he is a father of two children.”

For those unaware, Suriya and Jyotika got married on September 11, 2006, after falling in love on the sets of Poovellam Kettuppar and dating for a period of time. After their marriage, they became parents to two children, Diya and Dev.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya is next set to hit the big screens with his fantasy action entertainer Karuppu. The film reportedly follows the story of a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity to fight against the injustice faced by certain sections of society.

Directed by RJB (RJ Balaji), the film stars Trisha Krishnan as the female co-lead and is expected to release in the summer of this year.

Meanwhile, the Soorarai Pottru actor is currently working on Suriya46, a family drama that will feature Raveena Tandon and Mamitha Baiju as co-leads.

Additionally, Suriya is also working on a cop action-comedy film tentatively titled Suriya47. Directed by Aavesham fame Jithu Madhavan, the movie is expected to follow the adventurous tale of an eccentric cop. With Nazriya Nazim Fahadh as the co-lead, the film will also feature Naslen in a pivotal role.

