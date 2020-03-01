Suriya's film with director Hari gets its official title as Aruvaa; Read details

The producers of the film, Suriya 39, announced on Twitter that the film is now officially titled as Aruvaa. The south drama will see Suriya playing the lead.

The producers of the film, Suriya 39, announced on Twitter that the film is officially titled as Aruvaa. The south drama will see Suriya playing the lead. The makers have not yet revealed the character that the south megastar Suriya. The fans are very excited about the update that has come in the form of the film's title. Now, the producers of the south flick Aruvaa have revealed that the film will be shot in a single schedule. Studio Green also wrote in their statement that the Hari directorial is the sixth collaboration between the director and the lead actor Suriya.

The much-awaited film, Aruvaa will be director Hari's 16th film in the south. The fans and the film audience are eagerly looking forward to seeing the film on the big screen. The makers of the Suriya starrer also announced. The audience members are looking forward to knowing which actress will play the female lead opposite the Kaappaan actor. The south film, which was tentatively titled Suriya 39, will hit the big screen on the eve of Diwali 2020. The producers of the film have mentioned in their official statement that the film's shooting will kick start in the month of April.

The music direction for the Suriya starrer will be done by the ace music composer D Imman. The music director will be working with the actor and director for the very first time. The fans are very excited to see how the terrific trio works out after its release.

