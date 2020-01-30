Suriya's film Soorarai Pottru turns profitable even before its release; Here's why

As per the media reports, the Suriya starrer has generated a pre-release business of Rs 40 crores. The south film, Soorarai Pottru is backed by 2D Entertainment, which is Suriya's banner, along with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainments.

The south film Soorarai Pottru will star south megastar Suriya in the lead role. The Kaappaan actor will be essaying the lead part in the film which is based on the life of Air Deccan's founder G. R. Gopinath. As per the latest reports on the south flick, the film has already made profits as it was made on a tight budget of Rs 15 crore. This amount does not include, the lead actor's fees. The south film, Soorarai Pottru is backed by 2D Entertainment, which is Suriya's banner, along with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainments. As per the media reports, the Suriya starrer has generated a pre-release business of Rs 40 crores.

This makes the Suriya starrer a profitable project even before it has hit the big screen. The film's first look has increased the curiosity levels among the fans and film audience. The second look of the actor Suriya is also very intriguing. The lead star and Kaappaan actor is seen with his arms wide open in an intense look. The fans are now eagerly looking forward to watch Soorarai Pottru on the big screen. The film is helmed by Sudha Kongara. The much awaited south drama, Soorarai Pottru is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year from the south film industry.

The film will also star actor like Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in key roles. GV Prakash Kumar has done the music direction for the film. The ace music director has also made the lead star of the film do a special rap for the flick.

(ALSO READ: Suriya BREAKS DOWN on stage after hearing a touching story of an underprivileged girl at an event)

Read More