Suriya's forthcoming film titled 'Jai Bhim' & FIRST LOOK POSTER released; actor to play lawyer

On the occasion of Suriya's birthday, yet another first look poster of his forthcoming movie. The makers of his 39th film took to social media to release the first look and title. The film is titled Jai Bhim and the first poster looks interesting too. After a few minutes, the makers gave another surprise to Suriya’s fans by sharing another poster. He will be playing the role of a lawyer in Jai Bhim. Fans are extremely happy about the two posters and have trended Twitter with hashtag #JaiBheem and #HBDSuriya.

The makers also released the first of Suriya from the film, where he can be seen donning the role of a lawyer. In the poster, one can see, the actor dressed in a lawyer's coat in the background of people. Reportedly, he will fight for the rights and justice of poor people in this film. The second look poster shows Suriya sitting at the office in lawyer uniform holding a pen with a bookshelf in the background and on the table. Take a look at the first look poster and second look poster here:

Thank you for all your loving wishes! #JaiBhim https://t.co/XfU4rtrW37 — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) July 23, 2021

Jai Bhim is directed by TS Gnanvel and also stars Rajisha Vijayan. The film is written by Manikandan, who will be acting in the film as well. Bankrolled by 2D Entertainment.

Apart from this, Suriya’s birthday has been an eventful one despite the coronavirus pandemic as fans have received back-to-back movie updates. The first-look motion poster along with second and third-look posters of his film titled Etharkkum Thunindhavan were unveiled on the special occasion.