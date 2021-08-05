Suriya's Jai Bhim to release directly on the OTT platform in November; Here's where you can watch it

Suriya will be seen next in a Tamil film titled, Jai Bhim, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The makers announced that Jai Bhim will release directly on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video in November. Though the makers announced the release month, an official date is yet to be announced.

When content is good, it doesn't matter for the audience if they can watch the film at home or in theatres. Suriya, who has already given such a well-acclaimed movie Sorrai Pottaru, is back to bag another success with the OTT release Jai Bhim. Suriya, who is currently busy shooting for Jai Bhim, took to Twitter on Thursday, August 5, to announce this big news and wrote, “Equality is our birth right!! #JaiBhimOnPrime this November @PrimeVideoIN." The first look and posters, which were unveiled on Suriya's birthday, received a phenomenal response. Recently, makers also released BTS photos of Suriya and the cast, which went viral in seconds.

Suriya will be seen playing the role of a lawyer, who fights for the rights of the underprivileged. According to reports, Jai Bhim is based on a true story and takes inspiration from retired Madras HC Judge K Chandru, who fought a case for tribal women.

Jai Bhim stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Lijomol Jose, and Manikandan in pivotal roles. Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan is the leading lady. Bankrolled by 2D Entertainment, this will be the fourth time the production house and Suriya are collaborating on a project.