Suriya's Jai Bhim & Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali nominated at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne wards 2022

The nominations for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards 2022 are here. Three to four well-acclaimed South movies have made space in the nominations. Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali and Suriya's Jai Bhim are nominated under two categories respectively. Other nominations are Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Sardar Udham, 83, Baadhai Ho, and more.

Tovino Thomas starrer superhero film ‘Minnal Murali’ has been nominated under two different categories for the awards. Basil Joseph’s directorial is being nominated in the Best film and Best Actor (Tovino Thomas) categories. Suriya is also nominated for Best Actor and his film Jai Bhim is nominated for Best Film at IFFM.

Paka (River of Blood) is the other Malayalam movie nominated along with Minnal Murali for the Best Film category award.

Lijomol Jose is also nominated for the Best Actress Award for Jai Bhim. She will be competing with Alia, Deepika Padukone and Vidya Balan will also be vying for the award of Best Actress for their respective films 'Gehraiyaan' and 'Jalsa'.

Suriya's courtroom drama Jai Bhim, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is a story of a landmark legal battle led of Irular tribe, who is framed by the police in a false case. It is based on real life story of Rajakannu, who passed away in 1993 due to police brutality during the case. Superhero Malayalam flick, Minnal Murali has been directed by Basil Joseph. The flick narrates the tale of a young tailor named Jaison who gains superpowers after being struck by lightning.

The IFFM 2022, which will take place this month in its 13th edition, is making a physical comeback after being entirely virtual for the previous two years. The Awards night is all set to take place on the 14th of August in Melbourne.