Suriya's latest photo in long tresses goes viral; Fans predict THIS could be his second look in Vaadivaasal

Suriya's upcoming film Vaadivaasal has been the talk of the town since its inception and amidst everything, actor's new look is going viral on social media. Suriya's new look in combed long tresses and rough beard avatar is going viral and fans assume this could be his second look in Vaadivaasal. The Tamil actor's this next film will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vetri Maaran. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Definitely two Getup in #Vaadivaasal movie..Let’s read and understand that novel clearly..@VetriMaaran There is no doubt that the biggest event will do."

Vaadivaasal will reportedly feature Suriya in dual roles and the latest viral photo seems to be his second look from the film. Apparently, Suriya will be seen playing two roles, one of a father and other of a son. The first look poster of the film was released in July and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. In the first look, Suriya’s intense avatar and the rural backdrop look promising. While the makers are yet to make an official word about the film's storyline, it is reportedly based on a popular novel of the same name. The film’s music composer IS GV Prakash Kumar. The film will be a revenge drama, and it will also touch on the traditional bull-taming sport.

Check out Suriya's new viral look:

Meanwhile, NGK actor's Soorarai Pottru is set to release on October 30 on an OTT platform. Sudha Kongara Prasad’s directorial Soorarai Pottru is based on Air Deccan CEO Gopinath. He also has in his kitty, Aruvaa by director Hari.

