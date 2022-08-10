Suriya's next with director Siva to go on the floors from August 21?

Suriya is presently occupied with the shoot of his next with filmmaker Bala. Titled Vanangaan, the filming of the drama is taking place in Goa at the moment. Amidst his work commitments, it is now being reported that the Jai Bhim star will start shooting for his untitled project with director Siva on the 21 of August this year. Although the makers are yet to officially announce the cast and crew of the movie, it is said that Suriya has been roped in to play the lead role in Siva's next.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Suriya has already finished 70 percent of Vanangaan's shoot. Krithi Shetty, who is the leading lady in the flick, talked about her experience of working with the Tamil superstar in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, "And Suriya sir, I heard too many nice stories about him but after I met him, I realised he is beyond perfection. The way he treats people, I think everybody should inspire to be like him."

On a different front, Suriya and his wife Jyothika were recently captured by the shutterbugs outside a local restaurant in Mumbai. The couple was all smiles as they posed for the cameras. While the

Soorarai Pottru star looked all handsome in a striped white and grey shirt, along with black trousers, his better half wore a floral white top and denim jeans.

Additionally, Suriya will also front Vaadivaasal. Helmed by Vetrimaaran, the venture is derived from CS Chellapa's famous novel, Vaadi Vaasal. Financed by Kalaipuli S Thanu, GV Prakash has rendered the music for the drama.