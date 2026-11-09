Suriya’s next film with Mandaadi director Mathimaran to be titled Padagotti? Here’s what we know

Suriya is basking in the success of his latest venture, Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan. Now, reports suggest that the actor's 49th film might be titled Padagotti, with Mandaadi director Mathimaran Pugazhendhi likely to helm the project.

Suriya’s next film to be titled Padagotti?

According to Valai Pechu, Suriya 's next project is expected to be with Mandaadi director Mathimaran Pugazhendhi. The film is said to revolve around the lives of people residing along coastal regions. While the project is yet to receive an official green light, it may be titled Padagotti (Boatman), after the MGR-starrer of the same name.

Tentatively titled Suriya49, the project is expected to be a grand coastal action drama and is likely to be produced by Kalaippuli S. Thanu. However, the development remains unconfirmed, and Suriya has yet to officially announce his next project.

Interestingly, Suriya and producer Kalaippuli S. Thanu were previously expected to collaborate on Vaadivaasal, directed by Vetrimaaran. The project has faced prolonged delays, although the producer recently indicated that the film remains on the cards. Whether the proposed Suriya49 collaboration will materialise remains to be seen.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya was recently seen in the lead role in Scene , directed by Jithu Madhavan. The film follows Inbaraj Pandian, a brilliant officer who is desperate to quit his job. His routine takes an unexpected turn when a series of mysterious incidents begins mirroring the methods of a notorious individual he had previously apprehended.

Convinced that someone is recreating the earlier incidents, Inbaraj begins his search, only to discover that the person behind them knows about his own physical limitations.

As the incidents continue, he decides to take matters into his own hands and assembles an unconventional team, including his house help, Maya, to track down the mastermind, Easwaran, a cold-blooded and calculating individual. What follows is a dark comedy centred on a cat-and-mouse game that eventually leads to a tense confrontation.

Apart from Suriya, the film features Naslen and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh in prominent roles, while Tovino Thomas and Jyotika make cameo appearances.

Looking ahead, Suriya will headline the tentatively titled project Suriya48 (Suriya X Hombale) . Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film will feature Kayadu Lohar as the co-lead and is likely to release on May 1, 2027.

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