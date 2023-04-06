Suriya's passion project Suriya 42 to reveal its title soon, release date announcement also on the same day

Suriya has been shooting for one of the most ambitious films of his career. He is joining hands with director Siruthai Siva for an epic period fantasy film that has been in production for more than a year now. The new reports suggest that the film will be getting a staggering release in 10 languages, a first of its kind in Indian cinema. The film will be getting an official title and the makers will be giving out the release date for the film. This has been a long time coming and has got Suriya fans excited as the film is clearly being mounted on a great scale, above anything tried in Tamil cinema ever before.

Title Reveal and release date to happen soon

The project tentatively titled “Suriya 42” is the biggest film in the career of the director and actor and is being touted as an epic. However, the team has not let out any details regarding the storyline or other details regarding the film. The cast and crew of the film being jointly bankrolled by UV Creations and Studio Green have been especially careful about not letting any details or working still out from the shooting set as of now. It has been speculated that the film’s plot unravels over many time periods, jumping back and forth between timelines. Most of the present-day portions have been shot as per reports and the team is getting ready for the period portions in the coming days.

Rest of the details about the cast and crew

The film will feature Disha Patani in the lead alongside Suriya. The rest of the supporting cast includes Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala, Redin Kingsley, Anand Raj, and Ravi Raghavendra in key roles. Devi Sri Prasad Is handling the music department for the film and Vetri Palanisamy will be serving as the cinematographer for the sprawling epic. The team will be coming out with the title reveal on the 16th of April at Sunday – 9:05 AM. Fans can expect many more updates from the film in the coming days.

