Suriya's residence in Chennai gets police protection amid Jai Bhim row

Suriya's Jai Bhim has landed in controversy as he received legal notice from Vanniyar Sangam along with his, banner, director and Amazon Prime Videos for tarnishing the image of their community. Following that, Suriya has been receiving a lot of threats over the controversy so he has got police protection for a few days.

As of now, five police officers are deployed with arms outside his residence in T Nagar, Chennai. Nagapattinam district secretary of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Sithamalli Pazhani Saamy also announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh to those who attacked the actor.

The film has landed in controversy post its release despite receiving accolades from critics and audiences alike. The State president of the Vanniyar Sangam, Arulmozhi has issued a legal notice against the makers of the film for showing their community in a defamatory manner. Apart from demanding public apology, the Sangam also demanded Rs 5 crore as damages. Following the notice, members of Vanniyar community issued open threats to Suriya.

Jai Bhim is a thought-provoking story based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film tells the story of a landmark legal battle led by Sengani (based on Parvathi) and lawyer Chandru, when her husband Rajakannu, who belongs to the Irular tribe, is framed by the police in a false case. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.