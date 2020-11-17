Suriya's Soorarai Pottru to get a Hindi version post its blockbuster success? Here's what we know

Seeing the massive success of Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru, the makers are planning to release the Hindi version as well.

Suriya’s much-awaited film Soorarai Pottru released recently online and the film received tremendous response from all the quarters. Suriya has managed to create the magic once again with his character of 'Needumaaran'. The much-awaited Tamil film has won hearts and celebrities have also been praising Suriya for his terrific performance. Meanwhile, seeing the massive success of the film, the makers are planning to release the Hindi version as well.

A source close to the production was quoted as saying, "The makers are incredibly happy with the response Soorarai Pottru has gained and it deserves to be seen by more and more people. Taking inspiration from a book and giving it such a beautiful carving is no easy task but with Suriya's dedication and director Sudha Kongara's vision combined, this was a thorough blockbuster. The makers are planning a Hindi version of the film too and more details will be unveiled."

The movie has taken inspiration from the book 'Simply Fly'. The off-screen hard work of the team has paid off incredibly and the film has achieved huge success across and is a Bollywood remake already in making? Well, only time will tell!

The film stars Suriya, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurli in lead roles. Produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, the film has been directed by Sudha Kongara.

