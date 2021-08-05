Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake put on stay order by Madras High Court over original rights

The Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru which was released last year on the OTT platform was critically acclaimed by the audience and critics alike. It was recently announced that the film will be remade in Hindi by the same director Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya under his banner 2D Entertainment, in association with Vikram Malhotra under the Abundantia Entertainment banner. However, it is now learnt that the Madras High court has put a stay on the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru. An injunction restraining Suriya’s 2D Entertainment from exploiting the Hindi rights of the film based on the book Simply Fly- A Deccan Odyssey authored by Captain GR Gopinath has been issued.

Though 2D Entertainment and Abundantia Entertainment banner have announced to bankroll the Hindi remake, the original film Soorarai Pottru was produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment and Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. So on that note, Sikhya Entertainment approached the Madras High Court against the Suriya's production house over the rights of the film including the remake in Hindi.

On probing why Sikhya Entertainment approached the Madras High Court, a source informed Times of India, “Sikhya Entertainment and 2D Entertainment had made Soorarai Pottru together, and they were supposed to make the Hindi film together, too. However, apparently, 2D Entertainment selling the rights to Abundantia Entertainment without Sikhya’s consent and not fulfiling obligations under the original agreement between them led to Sikhya making the move.”

Soorarai Pottru was partly based on the life of G. R. Gopinath, the founder of Simplifly Deccan, India’s first low-cost carrier.