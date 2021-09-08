Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake to resume shoot soon; Madras HC vacates injunction granted against film

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru is being remade in Hindi and Sudha Kongara, who helmed the original version, will be directing the remake as well. Suriya is producing the Hindi remake under his production house 2D Entertainment. Soon after the official announcement, the makers faced a major hurdle when Soorarai Pottru's producer Guneet Monga's production house filed an injunction application at Madras High Court against the Hindi remake.

Now, the Madras High Court has heard the case and has ruled in favour of Suriya's 2D Entertainment. The court has vacated the injunction granted to Sikhya Entertainment and has ordered to resume the shoot of the Hindi remake.

Reportedly, Suriya's counsel argued that they have paid a huge amount to Sikhya Entertainment in facilitating the acquisition of rights of the book Simply Fly, on which Soorarai Pottru is based. Soorarai Pottru is a fictionalized account of the life of the retired Army Captain. G. R. Gopinath, who founded the low-cost airline, Air Deccan.

Soorarai Pottru is considered one of the best movies in Indian Cinema. The film was dubbed in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddu Raa and Soorarai Pottru in Malayalam and Kannada. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Soorarai Pottru was released directly on the OTT platform instead of a theatrical release. Despite that, Soorarai Pottru has created a rage as it received well acclaim from audiences and critics as well.

Also Read: Mohanlal teams up with director Shaji Kailas after 12 years; Shoot to begin soon

The film also got selected as one among ten Indian films to be screened under the Best Foreign Film category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards. Recently, Soorarai Pottru won the Best Picture award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021. Suriya also won the Best Actor for his performance in the film.