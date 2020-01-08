Suriya's Soorarai Pottru teaser to be screened along with Rajinikanth's Darbar; DEETS inside

Rajinikanth's Darbar is all set to be released on January 9, 2020. The teaser of Suriya's movie Soorarai Pottru will also be screened along with the movie.

If there is one movie which has been making the most number of headlines off late, it is definitely Rajinikanth’s Darbar. It is one of the most awaited and anticipated South movies of this year which has piqued the interest of the audiences ever since its inception. Now, much to the excitement of the Rajinikanth fans, the movie is all set for its grand release tomorrow i.e. January 9, 2020. Many of the fans have, in fact, booked advance tickets too!

If the media reports are to be believed, Darbar is going to be a special treat for not only the fans of Rajininath but for the Suriya fans too. As we all know, the teaser of Suriya’s upcoming movie Soorarai Pottru has been released sometime back, the same will now be screened again along with Rajinikanth’s Darbar much to the excitement of the fans. This piece of news has been confirmed by the distributors of Soorarai Pottru themselves.

Talking about Darbar, it stars Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead roles. It has been produced by Allirajah Subaskaran and is directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie also features Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar and others in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Soorarai Pottru stars Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu in the lead roles. It has been produced by Suriya himself and is directed by Sudha Kongara. The movie is scheduled to be released on April 9, 2020.

Credits :Times of India

