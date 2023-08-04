Suriya's Surya Son Of Krishnan aka Vaaranam Aayiram re-releases; Watch how fans celebrate in viral videos

Suriya's one of the biggest blockbusters Surya S/O Krishnan, the Telugu version of Vaaranam Aayiram, has been re-released in theatres. The film proves why it's called cult class as the response from audiences is overwhelming. The youth from Telugu states have filled the theatres reigniting the magic of the film that captivated hearts 15 years ago. Several videos and photos of audiences enjoying the movie has gone viral on the Internet.

The videos are proof that audiences can never get enough of the film. The crowd in theatres can be seen singing superhit songs, dancing to the tunes with cheers, applause, and shouts of joy. Viewers enjoying the film over the decade as if it is for the first time in the theatres is quite endearing.

Suriya is known as the adopted son of Telugu states because of his huge fan following. His every movie is quite popular and loved by Telugu audiences. The movie was supposed to release last month, for the actor's birthday, however, it was postponed. The re-release has been allocated a significant screen count in the Telugu states and many shows for the weekend are already sold out.

Fans celebrate by dancing and singing in viral videos to re-release of Surya Son Of Krishnan





About Surya S/O Krishnan

Surya S/O Krishnan is written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film stars Suriya in dual lead roles as father and son, with Sameera Reddy, Simran, and Divya Spandana in lead roles. Suriya's chemistry with Sameera and Simran is forever cherished. Harris Jayaraj gave one of the best albums ever with romantic songs that are adored even after many years.

Upcoming films

Suriya is currently shooting for his upcoming pan-Indian film Kanguva, directed by Siva. The highly promising Kanguva glimpse video was released on the actor's birthday and introduced him as a mighty, ruthless warrior who is on a mission. The film promises a visual spectacle in the backdrop of period drama. Popular Bollywood actress Disha Patani is the female lead. The film which will be released in 2D and 3D versions, will be released in 10 languages.

