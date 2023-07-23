Suriya's teenage fans tragically die due to electric shock on actor’s birthday

As today is Suriya’s birthday, naturally, this will be a day of celebration for his fans. The actor enjoys a massive fandom, and they never miss a chance to celebrate all of his achievements. During such a celebration, two of Suriya’s fans tragically lost their lives.

As it is their favorite actor’s birthday today, two of Suriya’s fans were setting up a flex in celebration of the occasion. This is when they allegedly lost their lives due to an electric shock.

Two teenage fans of Suriya tragically lose their lives due to electric shock and that too on his birthday

What happened to the two teenagers is indeed sad and tragic, to say the least. As per reports, the duo were setting up flex as part of Suriya’s birthday, and that is when they had an unfortunate death due to an electric shock.

The two teenagers who lost their lives are from the state of Andhra Pradesh. It has been reported that one of them was 19 and the other was 20. They were in their second year of college. This unfortunate incident is certainly being mourned by the actor’s fans. The incident is certainly one that has evoked collective sadness among social media users.

Many on social media expressed their shock and grief at such an incident taking place. No one could have anticipated that the joyous occasion of Suriya’s birthday would also be such a tragedy for his fans.

Suriya is celebrating his 48th birthday today

The actor is celebrating his 48th birthday today. This birthday was especially looked forward to by his fans, as this was the day on which updates regarding his upcoming film Kanguva would be released. The film is a highly anticipated project that marks the collaboration between Suriya and director Siva. The film also includes an ensemble cast including Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, K. S. Ravikumar, and B. S. Avinash.



Disha Patani will be making her Tamil debut with the project. Regardless of the happiness that has come with the updates regarding Kanguva, the deaths of two of Suriya's fans have certainly stunned everyone.

