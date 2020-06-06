Suriya's upcoming film Soorarai Pottru with director Sudha Kongara gets an U certification from censor board

News reports about the Sudha Kongara film, Soorarai Pottru suggest that the film has been passed with an U certification.

The latest news reports about the Sudha Kongara directorial Soorarai Pottru suggest that the film has been passed with an U certification from the censor board. The film titled Soorarai Pottru will see the Kaappaan actor in the lead. The film is based on the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan. The film's teaser has generated a lot of curiosity and intrigue among the fans and film audiences. The teaser of Soorarai Pottru sees Suriya in an intense and hard-hitting role.

The film was slated for a release on May 1. But due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, makers of south films, postponed the releases of their respective films. Makers of Soorarai Pottru have not yet announced the new release date of the film, but the fans are hoping that the Suriya starrer will hit the big screen soon after the lockdown is lifted. Previously, news reports suggested that Suriya said how the Sudha Kongara directorial is a special film for him.

The actor was eagerly looking forward to see the film release on the big screen and see how the fans and audience members react to it. The film, Soorarai Pottru with Suriya in the lead has music direction by composer G V Prakash. The songs of the film are already becoming popular with the fans and music lovers. The fans are hoping to see the film soon on the silver screen.

